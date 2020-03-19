Dr. Laurel Alsentzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsentzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Alsentzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurel Alsentzer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Alsentzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Old Harding Pediatric Associates5819 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2091
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alsentzer?
The BEST bedside manner with my girls. Really knows how to talk to my children and make them comfortable as well as great communication with me. I love how she cared enough to address my child's acne without prompting. She is a caring physician and takes her time with us.
About Dr. Laurel Alsentzer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1164482352
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsentzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsentzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsentzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsentzer works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsentzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsentzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsentzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsentzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.