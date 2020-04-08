Dr. Laureen Forgione-Rubino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forgione-Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laureen Forgione-Rubino, MD
Overview
Dr. Laureen Forgione-Rubino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. Forgione-Rubino works at
Locations
Laureen F Rubino MD945 Main St Ste 105, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 645-1232
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my surgery done by Dr Fargione Rubino My surgery went successful. I’m very grateful to Dr Rubino . She is very kind , Professional, ease my worry & I am very thankful Dr Rubino take very good care of me before surgery and after surgery . Especially during the Corona Virus / Covid 19 Outbreak when hospital are full & close Dr Rubino helping me to find hospital that’s available to provide the surgery place . And Dr Rubino take care of everything for me . I can’t Thank You enough for Dr Rubino saving my life !!! Also to all the staffs at her office , The staffs also very friendly , kind & helpful !! If you need a surgery , I highly recommend you to see Dr Rubino !! Contact her office before you go to see other surgeon . I ThankYou to Dr Rubino & all her staffs . God Bless !! ??????
About Dr. Laureen Forgione-Rubino, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457388183
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forgione-Rubino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forgione-Rubino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forgione-Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Forgione-Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forgione-Rubino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forgione-Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forgione-Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.