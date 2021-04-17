Dr. Lauranne Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauranne Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauranne Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Lauranne Harris MD Inc.5701 N Portland Ave Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely AMAZING!!! I always look forward to seeing her because she makes me feel so comfortable and makes my anxiety/nervousness about my pregnancy go away and always makes me feel SO much better and relieved. I trust her 100% and she is very knowledgeable. This is my first experience being pregnant and I am not even worried about delivering because I know how amazing Dr. Harris is.
About Dr. Lauranne Harris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265434997
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harris has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.