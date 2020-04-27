Overview

Dr. Laurance Kam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Kam works at Cardiology Specialists of Virginia in Annandale, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.