Dr. Laurance Kam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurance Kam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Kam works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Specialists of Virginia6715 Little River Tpke Ste 300, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 751-6668
-
2
Inova Alexandria Hospital4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 776-4001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Hee Jo Han DMD Pllc4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 800, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-6668
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Kam’s for well over a decade following 2 TIAs among other cardiac related issues. I am extremely pleased with his detailed attention to my medical conditions as well as my progress under his guidance. Have always felt comfortable with his expertise and his patient/doctor relationship. I am living under complete cardiac control and have been since the day I walked into his office.
About Dr. Laurance Kam, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801956495
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
