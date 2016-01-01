Overview

Dr. Lauralee Yalden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Yalden works at CITYMD in New York, NY with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.