Overview

Dr. Lauralee Ribaudo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CAROLINAS COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Ribaudo works at Tulsa OBGYN Associates, Inc. in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.