Dr. Laurae Carpenetti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Carpenetti works at MDVIP - Alpharetta, Georgia in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA and Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.