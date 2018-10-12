Dr. Laura Zimmermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Zimmermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Zimmermann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Zimmermann works at
Locations
1
Summit Medical Group PA574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 389-6391
2
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 389-6391
3
Violet Dental PC890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8799
4
Summit Medical Group PA1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 228-3600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
It had been getting difficult to get in touch with my doctor, so when I was looking to change, several friends recommended Dr. Zimmermann. So glad they did. She’s phenomenal. Every time I’m there I’m seen quickly, Dr. Z puts me right at ease, and she always thoughtfully and patiently answers all my questions. She is super gentle and comforting and so knowledgeable. So happy to have found her!
About Dr. Laura Zimmermann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmermann works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmermann.
Dr. Zimmermann accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.