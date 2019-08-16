Dr. Laura Wozniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wozniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Wozniak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Wozniak, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Wozniak works at
Locations
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3309
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wozniak is amazing. She listens and actually reviewed medical records we gave her. My son has had stomach issues since he was born. We have taken him to more doctors than I care to mention. A few minutes this ago we tried UCLA medical center and met Dr. Wozniak. My sons pain level went from extreme pain (missing 2-3 days of school per week) to barely noticeable pain (which continues to improve) where my son (who is now 12 years old) is now back to being an active kid. I am so appreciative that Dr. Wozniak listens, has multiple ideas of how to go about figuring this all out, gets back to us quickly when we have questions (and doesn’t make us feel like our questions are stupid). I would highly recommend this doctor ESPECIALLY if you have an unsolved misters case. She is willing to dig in and help!! Thank you Dr. Wozniak
About Dr. Laura Wozniak, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801068747
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wozniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wozniak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wozniak.
