Dr. Laura Wolfe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Wolfe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Locations
Denver Digestive Health Specialists4500 E 9th Ave Ste 720S, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0172Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolfe is my gastroenterologist. She’s knowledgeable, informed, and engaging. At our appointment she’d already made herself familiar with my most recent GI health issues. She took the time to answer my questions and help make a plan going forward. I’m so glad to have found her!
About Dr. Laura Wolfe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053468942
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Vanderbilt University Affiliated Hospitals
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Gastroenterology
