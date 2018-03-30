See All General Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. 

Dr. Witherspoon works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Surgical Associates
    2108 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 629-1491
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Gunbarrel Office at Erlanger East
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 267-0466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 30, 2018
    Dr. Witherspoon and her staff are very caring and proficient. Dr. Witherspoon was wonderful in keeping me from completely losing it, when I was first diagnosed with breast cancer. I am always seen in a timely manner for appointments, as well as return phone calls. I am sure that a male surgeon would have been just as proficient; however, I felt a special bond with Dr. W , and her nurse, who is just as awesome, is always understanding and very proficient as well. I love them both.
    R. Sammons in Chattanooga — Mar 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD
    About Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588658181
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Valley Medical Center, Fresno
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witherspoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witherspoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witherspoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witherspoon works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Witherspoon’s profile.

    Dr. Witherspoon has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witherspoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Witherspoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witherspoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witherspoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witherspoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

