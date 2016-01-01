Overview

Dr. Laura Willingham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Regional One Health.



Dr. Willingham works at Regional Obstetrical Consultants in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Maternal Anemia and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.