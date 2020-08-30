See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Laura Whiteley, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Laura Whiteley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Whiteley works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Memorial City
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 242-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders

Malaise and Fatigue
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 30, 2020
    I would recommend her to my nearest and dearest family members and friends. My most recent tele-health visit was exceptionally comforting and supportive. She made sure that I had the time to express my concerns and worries. She asked, more than once, if there was anything else I needed to talk about. Then gave me the time to do so. I feel privileged that Dr. Whiteley is my health care professional.
    Anne Duggan — Aug 30, 2020
    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Hirsh Med School
    • Memorial Hermann Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Whiteley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whiteley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whiteley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whiteley works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Whiteley’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiteley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiteley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

