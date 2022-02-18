Dr. Laura Wharry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wharry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Wharry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Wharry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Wharry works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeons of Toledo2121 Hughes Dr Ste 710, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2671
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wharry?
Dr. Wharry is attentive, answers question, sits and talks with you. She cares and doesn't rush a visit. I really appreciated her input on possible PCP's that are accepting new patients.
About Dr. Laura Wharry, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1548478720
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University
- University of Michigan
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wharry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wharry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wharry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wharry works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wharry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wharry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wharry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wharry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.