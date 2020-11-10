Dr. Laura Weidenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Weidenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Weidenfeld, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Weidenfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington7455 W Washington Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 941-5282Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weidenfeld?
Both of my children have been seeing Dr. Laura since they were born. She helps with regular check ups, random rashes, camping trips with tick bites, ezcema break outs, developmental therapy resources, etc. She shares in all the "I didn't know this could happen.." moments in the life of parenting. Most importantly my children are both comfortable with her and I trust her judgement calls.
About Dr. Laura Weidenfeld, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1588688469
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp La
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weidenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weidenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weidenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weidenfeld works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.