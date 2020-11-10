See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Laura Weidenfeld, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Weidenfeld, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Weidenfeld works at Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington
    7455 W Washington Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 941-5282
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Motion Sickness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2020
    Both of my children have been seeing Dr. Laura since they were born. She helps with regular check ups, random rashes, camping trips with tick bites, ezcema break outs, developmental therapy resources, etc. She shares in all the "I didn't know this could happen.." moments in the life of parenting. Most importantly my children are both comfortable with her and I trust her judgement calls.
    Heather H — Nov 10, 2020
    About Dr. Laura Weidenfeld, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588688469
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hosp La
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Weidenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weidenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weidenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weidenfeld works at Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Weidenfeld’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

