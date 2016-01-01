Dr. Laura Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Watson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Health1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 313-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Laura Watson, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104089457
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more.
