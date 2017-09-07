Dr. Laura Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Tcp Kingsland705 S Fry Rd Ste 120, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend, she was on time, very patient and loving with my son and had no problem answering all of my questions. The staff was very friendly as well.
About Dr. Laura Wang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
