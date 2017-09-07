Overview

Dr. Laura Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Wang works at Texas Childrens Pediatric Assoc in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.