Dr. Laura Vinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Vinson, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Vinson works at
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-5052Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond2025 WATERSIDE RD, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 613-6237Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Pulmonary Disease
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
