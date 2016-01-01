Overview

Dr. Laura Vinson, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Vinson works at Pulmonary Associates of Richmond in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.