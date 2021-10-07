Dr. Van Dusen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Van Dusen, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Van Dusen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Van Dusen works at
Locations
Laura Van Dusen M.d. Sc1440 Renaissance Dr Ste 200, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 296-3442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Van Dusen for years. She is AWESOME! I feel comfortable, relaxed and able to talk about anything.
About Dr. Laura Van Dusen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710072996
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
