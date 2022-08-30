Overview

Dr. Laura Tully, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Tully works at Premier ENT Associates in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.