Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Timmerman works at
Locations
Laura A. Timmerman, M.D.230 N Wiget Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 397-8992Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
No nonsense, knows her sh$%t! Prompt, responsive, amazing surgeon. The staff is the best I have ever encountered in over half a century of dealing with health care providers. They dealt with an obtained insurance approval and lab testing with unbelievable speed. They are pleasant, patient and make you feel cared for.
About Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225052681
Education & Certifications
- Amer Sports Medicine Inst, Orthopedic Surgery - Sports Medicine Fellowship Birmingham, Alabama|American Sports Med Institute
- Uc Davis Med Center|Uc Davis School of Medicine - Orthopaedic Surgery Residency - Davis, California
- Uc Davis School of Medicine - Orthopaedic Surgery Internship - Davis, California
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
