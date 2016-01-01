See All General Dentists in Saugus, MA
Laura Thompson, RPH Icon-share Share Profile

Laura Thompson, RPH

Dentistry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laura Thompson, RPH is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saugus, MA. 

Laura Thompson works at Aspen Dental - Saugus, MA in Saugus, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richa Bhatt, DMD
Dr. Richa Bhatt, DMD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Leendert Van De Rydt, DDS
Dr. Leendert Van De Rydt, DDS
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Avni Pandhi, DDS
Dr. Avni Pandhi, DDS
8 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental - 334
    855 Broadway Ste 8, Saugus, MA 01906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 782-5914

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Laura Thompson?

Photo: Laura Thompson, RPH
How would you rate your experience with Laura Thompson, RPH?
  • Likelihood of recommending Laura Thompson to family and friends

Laura Thompson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Laura Thompson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Thompson, RPH.

About Laura Thompson, RPH

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376660266
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Laura Thompson, RPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Laura Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura Thompson works at Aspen Dental - Saugus, MA in Saugus, MA. View the full address on Laura Thompson’s profile.

Laura Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Thompson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Laura Thompson, RPH?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.