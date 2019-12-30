Overview

Dr. Laura Tatpati, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Tatpati works at Center for Reproductive Medicine in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.