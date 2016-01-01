See All Dermatologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Laura Tanner, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Tanner, MD is a dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. Dr. Tanner completed a residency at University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences. She currently practices at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health
    1124 Gallery Park Ln Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 395-3477
  2. 2
    Wilmington Health
    2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 395-3477

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • MedCost
  • Medicaid
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Laura Tanner, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1053400499
Education & Certifications

  • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
  • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Tanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tanner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.