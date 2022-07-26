Dr. Tamburin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Tamburin, MD
Dr. Laura Tamburin, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dermatology and Skin Health of Dothan PC107 Medical Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 828-7546
- Flowers Hospital
Wonderful doctor. Have been seeing her for over 10 years.
Dr. Laura Tamburin, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology
