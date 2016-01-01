Dr. Laura Tait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Laura Tait, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Tait works at
Locations
Southwest Florida Counseling Center1777 Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 249-4354Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Snwc, LLC25097 Olympia Ave Ste 200, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 347-8447Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Laura Tait, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1043658636
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tait accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tait works at
Dr. Tait has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tait has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tait.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.