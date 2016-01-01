See All Psychiatrists in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Laura Tait, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Tait, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Tait works at Southwest Florida Counseling Center in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Counseling Center
    1777 Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 249-4354
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Snwc, LLC
    25097 Olympia Ave Ste 200, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 347-8447
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Laura Tait, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043658636
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Tait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tait has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tait has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tait.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

