Overview

Dr. Laura Tagle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Tagle works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.