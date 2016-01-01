Dr. Laura Syniuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syniuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Syniuta, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Syniuta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Syniuta works at
Locations
-
1
Markman & Wolstan A Medical Group3838 W Carson St Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 543-4546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Syniuta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syniuta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syniuta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syniuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syniuta works at
Dr. Syniuta speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Syniuta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syniuta.
