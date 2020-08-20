Dr. Laura Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Summers, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Summers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Summers works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Central Florida3160 Southgate Commerce Blvd Ste 30, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 859-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first visit with Dr Summers, and I am truly blown away by how amazing she is! She was very thorough in going through my complete history with me, explaining next steps, and noting all of the other doctors I have seen recently so she can update them on her findings. She was kind, informative, addressed all of my concerns, and looked at the complete picture of my health, beyond what a Rheumatologist would typically consider. It seems like in the past there were challenges with the office staff, which is a shame that lowered her score. This issue seems to be resolved now. Appointment scheduling and reaching them by phone were no issue. The office was well staffed and everyone was helpful. They have a patient portal where you can view test results, request refills, etc. They do blood draws on site and dexa scans as well. I'm very pleased with my experience and highly recommend Dr Summers.
About Dr. Laura Summers, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992753503
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summers accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summers works at
Dr. Summers has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
