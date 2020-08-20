Overview

Dr. Laura Summers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Summers works at Rheumatology Associates Of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.