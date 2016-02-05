Overview

Dr. Laura Sullivan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Malden, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Malden Family Medicine Center in Malden, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.