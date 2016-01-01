Dr. Laura Sue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Sue, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Sue, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Sue works at
Locations
Downtown Los Angeles Primary & Specialty Care700 W 7th St Ste S270, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 348-6576
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Sue, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1043638711
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
