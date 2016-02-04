Dr. Laura Stanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Stanton, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Stanton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Stanton works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Office164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanton?
Dr. Stanton is treating my wife, who is 68 and has depression and mild-moderate Alzheimer's Disease. She is very attentive, focuses her attention on my wife, is very responsive to questions and is very thorough. My only issue is that she is heavily scheduled, and we cannot see her as often, or for as long, as I would like.
About Dr. Laura Stanton, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851596712
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanton works at
Dr. Stanton has seen patients for Anxiety, Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stanton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.