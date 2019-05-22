Dr. Sproat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Sproat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Sproat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Broomall, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sproat works at
Crozer-Keystone Family Care and Women's Health30 Lawrence Rd Ste 500, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (484) 446-3660
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I presented in the ER with an ovarian cyst. Dr. Sproat has been a god send for me. She made me feel comfortable and at ease before and after surgery. She truly takes the time to listen to you and explain everything in depth. She is so sweet and from my experience truly cares about her patients needs. She was not my primary obgyn but I will be changing to her practice ! If you’re looking for an obgyn Dr. Sproat is the best !
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sproat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sproat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sproat works at
Dr. Sproat has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sproat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sproat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sproat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sproat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sproat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.