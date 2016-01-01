Dr. Speck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Speck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Speck, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. She currently practices at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Speck is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery-327 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 615-3280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Laura Speck, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, German
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
