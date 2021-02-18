Overview

Dr. Laura Sowerby, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Sowerby works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.