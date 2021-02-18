Dr. Laura Sowerby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowerby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Sowerby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Sowerby, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Sowerby works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8000
67 S Bedford St Ste 100E, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Sowerby, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sowerby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sowerby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sowerby works at
Dr. Sowerby has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sowerby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sowerby speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowerby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowerby.
