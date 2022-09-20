Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorgea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Dr. Sorgea works at
Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation3100 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 774-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sorgea is an excellent pediatrician. She is kind, patient, and very competent. Even though she’s busy like any other doctor, she patiently answered all of our questions without making us feel rushed to leave. We are very happy our four children have a trusted doctor to see.
About Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorgea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorgea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorgea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorgea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorgea.
