See All Pediatricians in Roseville, CA
Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD

Pediatrics
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Sorgea works at Roseville Pediatrics in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Laura Gunther-Maher, NP
Laura Gunther-Maher, NP
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Maria Anne Raslear-Hendrickson, MD
Dr. Maria Anne Raslear-Hendrickson, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Elaine Barrios, MD
Dr. Elaine Barrios, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Medical Foundation
    3100 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 774-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sorgea?

    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Sorgea is an excellent pediatrician. She is kind, patient, and very competent. Even though she’s busy like any other doctor, she patiently answered all of our questions without making us feel rushed to leave. We are very happy our four children have a trusted doctor to see.
    Jacob B — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sorgea to family and friends

    Dr. Sorgea's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sorgea

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD.

    About Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568569580
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorgea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorgea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorgea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorgea works at Roseville Pediatrics in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sorgea’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorgea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorgea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorgea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorgea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.