Overview

Dr. Laura Snyder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Snyder works at North Carolina Retina Assocs in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.