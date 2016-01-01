Dr. Laura Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Snyder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
Nc Retina Associates4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 302, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-8038
Regional Surgical Associates120 Conner Dr Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 782-8038
North Carolina Retina Associates100 Parkway Office Ct Ste 104, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (252) 291-7008
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Laura Snyder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1205193208
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Ophthalmology
