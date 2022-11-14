See All Psychiatrists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Laura Slaughter, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (64)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Slaughter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. Slaughter works at Salience Health in McKinney, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McKinney Office
    7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 225, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 893-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Major Depressive Disorder
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Addiction
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Counseling Services
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Genetic Testing
Impulse Control Disorders
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Management
Memory Loss
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Mood Disorders
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Postpartum Depression
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychosis
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Severe Depression
Social Anxiety Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2022
    I enjoy working with the entire Salience staff. They are quick to answer calls and get you answers quickly. Dr. Slaughter has been my provider for about 2 years, and I can't say enough good things! My mental health has been a long journey, and she always listens carefully and offers solutions that fit my needs.
    About Dr. Laura Slaughter, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871739532
    Education & Certifications

    • Forensic Psychiatry at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • General Psychiatry at the University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • University of Kansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Slaughter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slaughter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slaughter works at Salience Health in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Slaughter’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaughter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaughter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slaughter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slaughter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

