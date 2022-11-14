Dr. Slaughter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Slaughter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Slaughter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Slaughter works at
Locations
McKinney Office7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 225, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 893-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slaughter?
I enjoy working with the entire Salience staff. They are quick to answer calls and get you answers quickly. Dr. Slaughter has been my provider for about 2 years, and I can't say enough good things! My mental health has been a long journey, and she always listens carefully and offers solutions that fit my needs.
About Dr. Laura Slaughter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871739532
Education & Certifications
- Forensic Psychiatry at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- General Psychiatry at the University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaughter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaughter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaughter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaughter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slaughter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slaughter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.