Dr. Laura Shoemaker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Shoemaker, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Shoemaker works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
OUTSTANDING PHYSICIAN We did not know what to expect today, as my husbands disease progresses our goal is his comfort and quality of life. Dr Shoemaker was placed in our path by God along with her RN Laura. I feel like we were treated like family. What a blessing to have her on our team of health care professionals.
About Dr. Laura Shoemaker, DO
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1689684789
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
