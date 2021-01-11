Overview

Dr. Laura Sherman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.



Dr. Sherman works at WAGER STEVEN MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.