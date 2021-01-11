Dr. Laura Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Sherman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
Wager Steven MD145 W 86th St Ofc 1B, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 501-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sherman is kind, thoughtful, and articulate. She is a reasonable and honest doctor. She will try her best to help you and work with you to find an appropriate treatment plan. Would recommend.
About Dr. Laura Sherman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Wesleyan University
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
