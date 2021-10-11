Overview

Dr. Laura Shea, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Shea works at Laura M. Shea DPM in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.