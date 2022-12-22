Dr. Laura Setlur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setlur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Setlur, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Setlur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Setlur works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group24600 W 127th St Bldg 100, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 731-9000
Edward Medical Group130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 646-5777
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Setlur?
Professional, Knowledgeable, Compassionate. Consistently demonstrates exceptional listening and communication skills. Never disappoints. Dr Setlur is the gold standard. Exactly the kind of doctor every patient wishes for.
About Dr. Laura Setlur, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1770710287
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Setlur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Setlur using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Setlur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Setlur works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Setlur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setlur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Setlur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Setlur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.