Dr. Laura Sergis, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Sergis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sergis works at
Locations
Children's Medical Group3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 352, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-2445
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Sergis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Columbia Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sergis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sergis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sergis works at
Dr. Sergis speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sergis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sergis.
