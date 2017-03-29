Dr. Selkirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Selkirk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Selkirk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
Dr. Selkirk works at
Locations
Harbor Medical Associates-400541 Main St Ste 210, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 952-1240
Harbor Medical Associates15 Corporate Park Dr, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (781) 826-8065
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and professional.
About Dr. Laura Selkirk, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1548478548
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Selkirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selkirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selkirk works at
Dr. Selkirk has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selkirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Selkirk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selkirk.
