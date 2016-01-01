See All Psychiatrists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Laura Seidel, MD

Psychiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Seidel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    1501 Sulgrave Ave Ste 201, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 708-5856

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychological Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Laura Seidel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285659524
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Seidel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seidel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seidel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidel has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

