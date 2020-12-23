See All Podiatrists in Bend, OR
Dr. Laura Schweger, DPM

Podiatry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Schweger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DR. VODDER SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Dr. Schweger works at Optima Foot & Ankle in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pilot Butte Gynecology Aka Stephen R Rogers MD
    1506 Ne Williamson Blvd, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 383-3668
  2. 2
    Bend Surgery Center
    1303 NE Cushing Dr Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 318-6772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laura Schweger, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316959455
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR. VODDER SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Schweger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schweger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schweger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schweger works at Optima Foot & Ankle in Bend, OR. View the full address on Dr. Schweger’s profile.

    Dr. Schweger has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schweger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

