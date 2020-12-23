Overview

Dr. Laura Schweger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DR. VODDER SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Schweger works at Optima Foot & Ankle in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.