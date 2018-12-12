See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Laura Schulz, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Schulz, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Schulz works at Alaska Pediatric Oncology in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Pediatric Oncology
    4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 312, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 929-3773
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Blood Cancer
Bone Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Blood Cancer
Bone Cancer

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Leukemia and Bone Marrow Failure States Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Red Blood Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
White Blood Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2018
    trustworthy
    — Dec 12, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Laura Schulz, MD
    About Dr. Laura Schulz, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326158882
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • Columbus Children'S Hospital
    • Ohio State University
    • Amherst College, Amherst, Massachusetts
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Schulz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulz works at Alaska Pediatric Oncology in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Schulz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

