See All Sports Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO

Sports Psychiatry & Neurology
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO is a Sports Psychiatry & Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Sports Psychiatry & Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Schoenberg works at Dr. Laura Gray Schoenberg P.C - Board Certified Neurologist - Lake Success NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Laura G Schoenberg PC
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste S250, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-1444
  2. 2
    Dr. Laura Gray Schoenberg P.C - Schoenberg Neurology - Board Certified Neurologist
    2037 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-1444
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Headache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Essential Tremor
Headache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Vitamin E Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Hereditary, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Spastic, 3, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Neuropathy With Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Chevron Icon
Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia, Familial British Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial Danish Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Electrodiagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Dominant Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Recessive Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gluten Ataxia Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Infant Epilepsy With Migrant Focal Crisis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Multifocal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Opticoacoustic Nerve Atrophy Dementia Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Personality Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pseudotumoral Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Segmental Dystonia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sensory Ataxia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Dysostosis, Anhalt Type Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schoenberg?

    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr Schoenberg is by far the best of the best. I am not just a number. She really cares about getting his patients better and her staff as well. harriskane150@gmail.com
    Kane H — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schoenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Schoenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schoenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO.

    About Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Psychiatry & Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588642243
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore Hosp/Sloan-Kett
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoenberg works at Dr. Laura Gray Schoenberg P.C - Board Certified Neurologist - Lake Success NY in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schoenberg’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.