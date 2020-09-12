Dr. Laura Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Schneider, MD
Dr. Laura Schneider, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Laura Schneider MD1025 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 627-7607
Dr. Schneider makes me feel so comfortable at such a difficult time in my life. She has excellent recommendations that make so much sense and she always takes a lot of time to discuss things with me. She really listens to what I have to say and truly seems to understand my issues.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013065119
Education & Certifications
- New York University-Bellevue Medical Center
- New York University-Bellevue Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
