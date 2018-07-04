See All Psychiatrists in Saint George, UT
Dr. Laura Schlagel, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laura Schlagel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint George, UT. They completed their residency with Sinai Samaritan Med Center-Samaritan

Dr. Schlagel works at Red Rock Neurology in Saint George, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Red Rock Neurology
    Red Rock Neurology
2019 E Riverside Dr, Saint George, UT 84790
(435) 673-5217

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 04, 2018
    Dr. Schlagel is a wonderful loving caring person. She spends time with you and really listens. She interacts with you and doesn't try to be a "No It All" or condescending. I had a bad stroke. It affected my left side, speech, memory, motor, sensory skills. With her expertise in neurology and I mean knowing your body so well, she was able to help me. what a blessing she has been in my life. I am still affected by the stroke, but my different therapists have all said I am a miracle.
    Emily in UT — Jul 04, 2018
    About Dr. Laura Schlagel, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1306803226
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Samaritan Med Center-Samaritan
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Schlagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlagel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlagel works at Red Rock Neurology in Saint George, UT. View the full address on Dr. Schlagel’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlagel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.